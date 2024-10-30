Snoop Dogg’s “Missionary”: A Bold Sequel to Doggystyle Drops Dec. 13, Produced by Dr. Dre

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut Doggystyle, Snoop Dogg has officially announced the release of his upcoming album, Missionary. Produced entirely by Dr. Dre, Missionary marks a major reunion between the hip-hop legends and will be released on December 13 through Death Row Records, the legendary label Snoop acquired in 2022. This project is more than just a new album; it’s a nostalgic tribute to Doggystyle and a demonstration of the evolution of both artists.

Dr. Dre, who brought his signature style to Doggystyle in 1993, promises that Missionary will showcase his and Snoop’s artistic maturity, pushing their craft to new heights. “This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” Dre said earlier this year. “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.” The duo has dropped teaser videos on social media, building anticipation with a playful promo featuring two Mormon missionaries on an unexpected doorstep visit, hinting at Missionary’s irreverent yet authentic style.

This album features collaborations with Sting, Jelly Roll, 50 Cent, and Method Man, with each artist bringing their own flair to the project. Snoop and Dre’s working relationship dates back to Dr. Dre’s The Chronic in 1992, and since then, they’ve created unforgettable hits together, from “Still D.R.E.” to their 2022 Super Bowl performance.

Snoop describes Missionary as a “30th anniversary celebration” of Doggystyle, aiming to capture the spirit of his debut while introducing fans to a more refined lyrical style. Dre, meanwhile, has noted that this album offers some of his finest work yet, demonstrating the same pioneering approach that made Doggystyle a cultural phenomenon. With its December 13 release date, Missionary is primed to become a milestone moment for fans and newcomers alike, honoring a legacy while evolving the sound that shaped hip-hop.

Stay tuned for Missionary as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre prepare to make music history once again.