Snoop Dogg Eyes MasterChef UK Hosting Role Amid Gregg Wallace Controversy

Snoop Dogg Offers to Replace Gregg Wallace as MasterChef UK Host

In a surprising development, rap icon Snoop Dogg has expressed his interest in stepping in as host of MasterChef UK, following Gregg Wallace’s departure amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. Known for his laid-back charm and love of food, Snoop believes he has the right ingredients to breathe new life into the long-running BBC cooking show.

“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge,” the rapper confidently told The Mirror. He pointed to his prior experience hosting Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and his friendship with Gordon Ramsay as evidence of his culinary credibility. “My boy Gordon judges on the US version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the UK version,” he added.

Snoop also hinted at bringing Ramsay on board as a potential collaborator, saying, “He knows I can cook — I’ve even given him some tips.” The rapper has long expressed his admiration for UK culture and sees this as a “perfect opportunity” to make his mark on British television.

Gregg Wallace, who co-hosted MasterChef UK for over two decades, recently stepped down amid an ongoing investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior. Allegations include inappropriate comments and misconduct toward colleagues across multiple shows, dating back to 2005. While Wallace has denied the claims, co-host John Torode has publicly distanced himself, calling the reports “truly upsetting.”

The controversy has also affected MasterChef UK programming, with Christmas specials featuring Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Motsi Mabuse being canceled. Despite the turmoil, the BBC confirmed that the show will continue for at least four more years, though no permanent replacement for Wallace has been announced.

Snoop Dogg’s proposal to host MasterChef UK comes at a pivotal moment for the series. With his global fanbase, magnetic personality, and genuine love for cooking, he could offer a unique and entertaining perspective to the competition. Whether the BBC takes him up on the offer remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Snoop’s involvement would bring an entirely new flavor to the beloved culinary show.