Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Release Missionary: A Sequel 31 Years in the Making

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Drop Missionary, the Long-Awaited Sequel to Doggystyle

The wait is over. Hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have reunited for their highly anticipated album, Missionary, which dropped Friday (Dec. 13) via Death Row Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records. This marks the duo’s first full-length collaboration since Snoop’s iconic 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

Clocking in at just under 50 minutes, the 16-track album brings together a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Jhené Aiko, 50 Cent, Eminem, Sting, Tom Petty, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jelly Roll, Cocoa Sarai, and Method Man.

A Modern West Coast Classic

While Missionary pays homage to the West Coast sound that made Snoop and Dre household names, the album isn’t an attempt to replicate Doggystyle. Instead, it’s a celebration of their decades-long friendship and enduring chemistry. Snoop’s signature laid-back delivery, paired with Dre’s sharp, modern production, proves that the duo is as relevant as ever.

The album’s lead single, “Gorgeous” (featuring Jhené Aiko), has already made waves, debuting at No. 29 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart before peaking at No. 26.

“Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album,” Dr. Dre revealed in an August interview. “We even got Sting on the song. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest.”

Tracklist Highlights

Among Missionary’s standout tracks are:

“Fore Play” and “Now or Never” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid

“Last Dance with Mary Jane” featuring Tom Petty and Jelly Roll

and “Gunz n Smoke” featuring 50 Cent and Eminem

and “Sticky Situation” featuring K.A.A.N. and Cocoa Sarai

Legacy in the Making

It’s been 31 years since Doggystyle topped the Billboard 200 and delivered timeless hits like “Gin and Juice”, earning Snoop a Grammy nomination. Missionary solidifies Snoop and Dre’s place as pillars of hip-hop, proving that their partnership continues to set the standard for the genre.

“This isn’t just about nostalgia,” said a music critic. “It’s about evolution and legacy.”

Stream Missionary now on Spotify, Apple Music, or your favorite platform, and witness the next chapter of this legendary duo’s journey.

