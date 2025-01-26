Travis Scott Drops “4×4” Music Video: A Surreal Visual Adventure

Travis Scott just dropped the wildest music video for his new single, 4×4. Directed by Gabriel Moses, the video feels like a fever dream where Scott jumps between wildly different personas, from a heavily-guarded politician to a WWE wrestler, all within minutes.

The video kicks off with a hilarious Columbia Pictures spoof, replacing their iconic “Torch Lady” with a figure flipping off the camera under Scott’s Cactus brand. Then we’re off—Scott’s riding in a car surrounded by bodyguards before cutting to him performing on a football field, rocking Texas flag-printed pants.

The energy’s high throughout. One moment he’s leading a marching band, the next he’s a ripped wrestler, surrounded by championship belts and stepping into the ring to take on two buff opponents. All the while, he’s rapping lines like, “Gotta be tens at least, 1 v. 3 these hoes/And they love takin’ us up, they scrape it right out of the bowl.”

- Advertisement -

The video even has a chaotic car chase with Scott speeding down a freeway, dodging helicopters and police cars. But the big twist? Turns out it was all a fantasy in the mind of a monkey, who’s chilling at the end of the video listening to 4×4.

Scott first performed 4×4 at the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show earlier this week, standing on the roof of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The track, produced by Tay Keith, is his first new release since UTOPIA in 2023.

Also worth noting—4×4 doubles as the official theme song for Netflix’s WWE Raw, which dropped earlier this month. Between the marching band vibes and the wrestling nods, Scott made sure the video tied everything together.

Want to see it for yourself? You can stream 4×4 on Spotify, Apple Music, and, of course, check out the video now. It’s a whole experience.