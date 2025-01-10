Olly Alexander Unveils New Single “When We Kiss” Ahead of Upcoming Album “Polari”

The British singer-songwriter and frontman of Years & Years, Olly Alexander, has returned with fresh material, unveiling his heartfelt new single, “When We Kiss.” This track serves as the latest preview of his upcoming solo album, Polari, which is set to debut on February 7 via Polydor Records.

Announcing the release on social media, Alexander teased fans with:

“New year, new music, same eternal emotional chaos. ‘When We Kiss’ out next Friday x.”

Best known for his work with Years & Years and his celebrated performance at Eurovision, Olly Alexander is embarking on an exciting solo venture with Polari. The project promises a blend of shimmering synth-pop and introspective lyrics, showcasing Alexander’s evolution as an artist.

Polari will feature previously released tracks, including the anthemic “Dizzy,” the tender “Cupid’s Bow,” and the ethereal “Archangel.”

“When We Kiss” adds another layer to this rich tapestry, combining Alexander’s signature melodic touch with a fresh emotional resonance.

Co-written with the renowned producer Danny L Harle, “When We Kiss” captures Alexander’s ability to intertwine dreamy soundscapes with poignant storytelling. The song explores themes of longing, connection, and vulnerability, set against a backdrop of lush electronic production.

Released on January 10, the single is now available for streaming on all major platforms.

With Polari, Alexander embarks on his first full-length solo project, marking a new era in his career. Known for his charismatic performances and emotionally charged songwriting, the artist has teased that the album will delve into themes of identity, relationships, and self-expression.

Fans eagerly awaiting the February 7 release can expect an album that continues Alexander’s tradition of blending heartfelt lyrics with captivating pop production.

As the countdown to Polari continues, Alexander shows no signs of slowing down. With additional music, visuals, and perhaps even live performances on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the British pop sensation.

Stream “When We Kiss” now and stay tuned for the release of Polari!

Olly Alexander (Years & Years) – When We Kiss