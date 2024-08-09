Skytech and Vion Konger have teamed up to bring new life to one of the most iconic 90s anthems, “Rhythm Of The Night,” originally by Italian Eurodance group Corona. This high-energy remake, released under CYB3RPVNK, captures the spirit of the original while infusing it with modern electronic beats and a dark, driving bassline. When the track caught the attention of CYB3RPVNK label head and multi-platinum artist R3HAB, he was inspired to create his own edit, tailoring it perfectly for his electrifying live sets.

The result is a hard-hitting anthem that has already made a significant impact on the global music circuit. R3HAB’s edit of “Rhythm Of The Night” was featured during his peak-time performance at the world-renowned Tomorrowland festival, where it resonated powerfully with the crowd. The track’s cinematic synths and intense bassline make it a standout in any set, combining nostalgic elements with fresh, innovative production.

Skytech, who recently released “Hurt Me Now” with Dannic, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Working with Vion and R3HAB has been incredible, and seeing the track come to life on such grand stages is truly amazing.” Vion Konger, known for his mainstage energy, added, “This has been an exciting journey, and I’m super proud of what we’ve created together.”

R3HAB, reflecting on his long-standing collaboration with Skytech and his admiration for Vion Konger, said, “It was a natural fit to work on this club record together. I’m thrilled with the final result.”

Relive the magic of R3HAB’s Tomorrowland set and experience the new Rhythm Of The Night edit now available on all major streaming platforms.