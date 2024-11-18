Skyline Los Angeles 2025 Lineup Announced: House & Techno Stars Unite

Skyline Los Angeles 2025 is set to kick off the year with a stellar lineup of house and techno heavyweights. Returning to Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, this iconic festival promises a memorable weekend for electronic music lovers, hosted by Factory 93.

Headlining this year’s event are global stars like Cloonee, The Martinez Brothers, Marco Carola, Matroda, and BLOND

. Fans can also look forward to electrifying back-to-back sets, including Honey Dijon with Seth Troxler and ØTTA with Bad Boombox. Emerging talents like Mita Gami, Nico Moreno, and Natalia Roth will deliver dynamic performances, adding depth to an already impressive roster.

Factory 93 teased the festival’s return earlier this year, highlighting improvements to the venue to enhance the overall experience for attendees. Skyline Los Angeles has become a must-attend event for house and techno fans, with its unique downtown setting adding to the festival’s vibrant energy.

Tickets for Skyline Los Angeles 2025 go on presale Thursday, November 21, at 11 AM PT, with general sales starting at 12 PM PT the same day. Don’t miss your chance to kick off the year with unforgettable grooves—head to Front Gate for tickets and updates on this exciting event.