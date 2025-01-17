Skrillex Returns to Ultra Miami 2025 After a Decade

The wait is over: Skrillex is making his triumphant return to Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in 2025, marking a decade since his last solo performance at the iconic Bayfront Park. The dubstep pioneer revealed the exciting news on social media, responding to Ultra’s birthday wishes with a simple yet electrifying promise: “See you in March.”

Scheduled to take place March 28-30, 2025, Ultra Miami’s 25th-anniversary celebration promises to be a monumental event in electronic music history. Joining Skrillex on the stacked lineup are heavyweights like Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Tiesto, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Axwell, and many more.

Skrillex last graced Ultra’s stage in 2015 during a legendary Sunday night closing set with Diplo as part of Jack Ü, a performance still celebrated for its surprise guest appearances, including Justin Bieber and CL. This year’s headlining set will be Skrillex’s first solo performance at the festival since 2013 and comes on the heels of his recent creative renaissance, which includes multiple album releases and hit singles since 2023.

Fans are already speculating about Skrillex’s upcoming set, which could feature a mix of classic tracks, new releases, and surprise collaborations. Will he close out the festival once again? While details are under wraps, there’s no doubt that his return will be one of the most anticipated moments of the year.

Tickets for Ultra Miami 2025 are on sale now, and the festival is set to deliver an unforgettable weekend of music, energy, and innovation. Be sure to catch Skrillex and other electronic music legends as they celebrate 25 years of Ultra at its home in Bayfront Park.

This is more than a performance—it’s a once-in-a-decade experience you don’t want to miss. Get your tickets now and join the celebration!