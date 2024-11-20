Skrillex Teases Final Atlantic Records Project and Reflects on His Journey in the Music Industry

Skrillex Nears Completion of Final Atlantic Records Project, Plans Independent Artist Era in 2025

Grammy-winning producer Skrillex (Sonny Moore) has shared exciting updates about his upcoming album and plans for his future in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). The forthcoming release will mark his last project with Atlantic Records, closing a major chapter in his career as he transitions to an independent artist model in 2025.

Reflecting on His Journey

Skrillex expressed gratitude and introspection as he reaches this milestone, saying:

“I’ve never felt more inspired and in lockstep with my intentions as an artist. As I’m nearing completion of my next work and my final project for Atlantic Records, I can’t help but feel very existential about it all.”

He hinted at ambitious plans for his independent releases in 2025 while acknowledging the complexity of the transition:

“‘Independent’ is such a strange term because I still depend on my team as well as all the other creatives and executives to do what I do. But now I’m able to rethink how the structures are designed. I want to find ways to simplify disseminating music and art.”

A Legacy with Atlantic Records

Skrillex has had a prolific relationship with Atlantic Records and its subsidiaries, including his own label OWSLA. Key releases include his debut EP Weekends!!! (2010), the 2014 album Recess, and his critically acclaimed 2023 LPs Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close. His 2024 singles, “Push” and “Pepper,” further cemented his place as a genre-defying innovator.

Thoughts on the Industry

The producer also shared a candid critique of the music industry:

“The industry is like politics; it’s designed to be almost impossible to understand. I’ve seen so many artists get caught up in the illusion and delusion of the business. It’s a dangerous job to be a young artist.”

Despite these challenges, Skrillex remains optimistic about his mission to create music that provokes beauty and emotion.

A Meeting with Quincy Jones

In the thread, Skrillex reflected on his encounter with the late Quincy Jones, calling him his “absolute hero.” He shared how the iconic producer’s recent passing gave him new perspectives on his own artistic journey:

“I got to meet Quincy Jones once. He came to one of my shows and spent time to chat after… I’ll never forget that.”

Looking Ahead to 2025 and Independence

Fans are already speculating whether Skrillex’s next phase could see OWSLA, his 2011-founded label, return to full independence from Warner Music Group. With his innovative spirit, Skrillex’s transition to an independent artist promises to reshape how he shares music with the world.

Stay Updated

Skrillex’s final Atlantic Records project is expected to release soon, with more announcements to come about his 2025 ventures. Stay tuned for updates on his artistic evolution.