Simon Dawson Joins Iron Maiden as Live Drummer Following Nicko McBrain’s Retirement

Simon Dawson has officially been announced as the new live drummer for Iron Maiden, succeeding Nicko McBrain, who has retired after 42 years with the band. The announcement came during the band’s concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 7, as part of their Future Past tour.

Nicko McBrain, who joined Iron Maiden in 1982, delivered a heartfelt statement about his decision to step back from live performances due to health challenges. “I’ve thought deeply about this, and it’s with both joy and sadness that I announce my decision to step back from the rigors of touring life. Today in Sao Paulo, December 7, will be my final performance with Iron Maiden. I wish the band the very best for what’s to come.”

Reflecting on his legendary career, McBrain added, “It’s been an incredible adventure touring with Maiden for the past 42 years. To my devoted fan base: it’s always been for you—I love you all!” He reassured fans that he will remain an integral part of the Iron Maiden family, working on personal and band-related projects.

- Advertisement -

In 2023, McBrain suffered a stroke that temporarily paralyzed the right side of his body, casting doubts on his ability to continue drumming. Despite overcoming these challenges, the strain of live touring led him to this difficult decision.

The band paid tribute to McBrain with an emotional message: “Thank you for being the unstoppable force behind the Maiden drums for 42 years and our dear friend for even longer. We will miss you immensely.”

During the Sao Paulo concert, frontman Bruce Dickinson honored McBrain’s legacy with moving words: “This is a special night. As many of you may know, this morning we announced Nicko’s retirement from live performances. Nicko has been with us for 42 years—he joined before I became the singer. He’s not leaving the band but will no longer perform live with us. Tonight, we celebrate Nicko and the joy he’s brought to so many around the world.”

Simon Dawson, who has worked with Iron Maiden in the past, steps in as the band’s new live drummer, marking a new chapter in their iconic journey. Fans are eager to see the future of Iron Maiden’s live performances under this fresh dynamic.