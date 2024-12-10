Shygirl and Yseult Release Sultry Single “F*Me” Ahead of Club Shy Room 2

Shygirl and Yseult Share Sultry New Single “F*Me” Ahead of Upcoming EP

UK electronic pop star Shygirl has unveiled her latest collaboration, “F*Me,” featuring acclaimed French singer-songwriter Yseult. This steamy, house-influenced track, produced by Mura Masa and Oscar Schellar, serves as the lead single for Shygirl’s upcoming EP, Club Shy Room 2, slated for release on February 14, 2025.

Exploring Desire and Lust

“F*Me” is a sultry exploration of deep desire, with Shygirl delivering explicit and intoxicating lyrics layered over pounding basslines and rhythmic drums. Yseult’s alluring French verse adds an extra layer of seduction, making this collaboration a standout moment in both artists’ discographies.

The release of “F*Me” follows a string of notable projects for Shygirl, including her feature on EASYFUN’s remix of Charli XCX’s ‘365,’ her collaboration with Saweetie on ‘Immaculate,’ and her role as the opening act for Charli XCX’s SWEAT tour.

Video and Teaser Performance

Accompanying the single is an enchanting music video that depicts Shygirl and Yseult enjoying a dreamy picnic date in the park, further amplifying the song’s sensual tone. The collaboration was teased earlier this year during Charli XCX’s UK Brat Tour stop in London, where the duo surprised fans by performing the song live on stage.

A Sequel to Club Shy

Club Shy Room 2 serves as the follow-up to Shygirl’s acclaimed 2024 EP, Club Shy, which featured collaborations with Boys Noize and SG Lewis. The upcoming project will continue to expand her virtual dance music world, with more guest artists expected to join the lineup.

Valentine’s Day Release

Set for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, Club Shy Room 2 is shaping up to be an essential addition to Shygirl’s discography, promising a mix of high-energy tracks and emotive collaborations.