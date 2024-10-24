back to top
Greek Edition

Shygirl Teams Up with Saweetie for New Single “Immaculate” – A Gritty Club Anthem

Shygirl and Saweetie Drop "Immaculate" Amidst Sweat Tour Highlights and a New EP on the Horizon

By fotismc
In
Hip-Hop

British club music sensation Shygirl is having a breakout moment, continuing her upward trajectory with the release of her latest single, “Immaculate,” featuring pop-rap star Saweetie. The new track drops just as Shygirl wraps up her opening act on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s SWEAT Tour—an unforgettable journey that has seen her take the stage alongside some of music’s biggest names.

“Immaculate” delivers a high-energy, glitch-infused sound, blending Shygirl’s gritty lyrical flow with Saweetie’s sassy confidence. Produced by grime specialist Blue May and Oscar Scheller (known for his work with Ashnikko), the track is set to become a club favorite. The song’s playful yet bold lyrics—featuring lines like “Baddie B, lyrically slicker than your average G”—perfectly reflect the duo’s unapologetic attitude, while the lo-fi, night-vision visuals from the music video emphasize Shygirl’s signature kaleidoscopic aesthetic.

Fans got an early taste of the collaboration when Shygirl brought out Saweetie as a surprise guest during her San Francisco performance on the SWEAT Tour, electrifying the crowd with a live rendition of “Immaculate.” This single also follows Shygirl’s remix of Charli XCX’s “365,” which has been a standout moment on the tour.

- Advertisement -

With Shygirl gearing up to release her next Club Shy EP and continuing her tour with Charli XCX into the UK this November and December, “Immaculate” is a thrilling preview of what’s to come.

“Immaculate” is now available for streaming across all major platforms, and fans can watch the edgy, slushie-filled music video on Top.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, October 24, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved