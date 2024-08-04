Shwayze and Wiz Khalifa Drop New Cali Reggae Anthem ‘Smoke to Soon’ with Hilarious Donut Shop Video

California rapper and musical artist Shwayze returns with a new Cali reggae-inspired smokeout anthem and video. Teaming up with Wiz Khalifa, Shwayze releases “Smoke to Soon,” the fourth single from his upcoming album, Shwaycation, set to drop on September 13 through Ineffable Records.

The “Smoke to Soon” video, filmed in the San Fernando Valley at the beloved KH Cinnamon Donuts near Burbank, features a hilarious storyline where Shwayze and Khalifa play overly medicated donut purveyors. The video includes cameos from actor and artist Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, known for his role in the FX TV series Dave, and musician Bryce Vine. Vine previously collaborated with Shwayze in June on the track “Single for the Summer,” a catchy summer sing-along that doubles as a breakup anthem, following Shwayze’s recent hits “Kick Back” and “I Pray” featuring Ripe.

“Smoke to Soon” pays homage to two of Los Angeles’ favorite indulgences: mom-and-pop donut shops and potent weed. The city’s donut shops are an integral part of L.A.’s cultural melting pot, founded by entrepreneurial generations of immigrants from China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Cambodia. Meanwhile, L.A. smokers have long enjoyed the benefits of the city’s proximity to California’s northern Emerald Triangle region and easy access via Interstate 5.

Shwayze’s latest track is a nod to overindulgence, exploring the fine line between using weed as an enhancement tool versus a coping mechanism. The state is so blessed with its resources that it’s sometimes surprising Angelenos get so much done.

Check out the video for “Smoke to Soon,” directed by Nicholas Jandora, and get ready for the full album release of Shwaycation this September.