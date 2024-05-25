Shenseea Unveils New Album ‘Never Gets Late Here’ Packed with Summer Anthems

Jamaican icon Shenseea has released her highly-anticipated new album, ‘Never Gets Late Here.’

Shenseea made a powerful debut with her first album, ‘ALPHA,’ which showcased her unique blend of dancehall energy and pop theatrics, setting her apart as a formidable artist. Her latest album, ‘Never Gets Late Here,’ continues to build on that success, taking her music in exciting new directions.

Teased over the past few weeks, ‘Never Gets Late Here’ features standout tracks and a fresh lineup of collaborators. The album includes the powerful ‘Work Me Out’ featuring the legendary Wizkid, the vibrant ‘Red Flag’ with Anitta, and ‘Flava’ featuring fan-favorite Coi Leray.

Released just in time for summer, ‘Never Gets Late Here’ is packed with timeless records that appeal to diverse cultures while maintaining Shenseea’s authentic Jamaican vibe. She blends her love for genres like pop and R&B, creating a collection of songs that offer motivation, joy, and inspiration.

Shenseea shared her excitement about the album, saying, “This album was curated with timeless records that appeal to many cultures. Still maintaining my Jamaican authenticity, I infused my affinity for other genres such as pop and R&B. My fans will find summer anthems and songs to bring them motivation, joy, and inspiration. I’m excited to share this with the world!”

Experience Shenseea’s electrifying new album ‘Never Gets Late Here,’ now available for streaming and download.



Shenseea — Never Gets Late Here Album Tracklist

Face Lift (Intro)

Hit & Run ft. Masicka & Di Genius

Tap Out

Neva Neva

Die For You

Keep A Place

Dolla

Loyalty

Flava ft. Coi Leray

NaNa

Red Flag ft. Anitta

Stars

Heaven On Earth

Work Me Out ft. Wizkid