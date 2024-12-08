Shaboozey Delivers Electrifying Performances on SNL Debut

Shaboozey Shines During Saturday Night Live Debut

Shaboozey made his highly anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live last night (Dec. 7), delivering unforgettable performances of his Grammy-nominated smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and his latest ballad, “Good News.” Hosted by Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, the episode marked another major milestone in what has been a whirlwind year for the breakout country artist.

The Virginia-born singer-songwriter kicked off his set with “Good News,” his first single since the release of his third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Accompanied by acoustic guitar, fiddle, and pedal steel, Shaboozey’s raw lyrics—”I need some good news / Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth”—created a poignant atmosphere.

Later, Shaboozey returned to Studio 8H to perform his chart-topping anthem “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Dressed in a shiny brown ensemble, he transformed the stage into a moody, bar-inspired set with his band, delivering the track’s nostalgic melodies to a captivated audience.

The SNL appearance adds to an already impressive list of accomplishments for the 29-year-old artist. On Thanksgiving, Shaboozey performed during halftime at the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game, wowing fans with tracks like “Last of My Kind” and “Highway.” Earlier this year, his single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for an incredible 19 weeks and earned five Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Country Solo Performance.

As SNL celebrates its 50th season, Shaboozey’s performance stands out as one of the season’s highlights. Next week, Gracie Abrams is set to take the stage alongside host Chris Rock, followed by Hozier’s return on December 21.