Sérgio Mendes, the iconic Brazilian musician renowned for his timeless hit Mas Que Nada (1966), has passed away at the age of 83. The sad news was shared a few hours ago on the artist’s social media pages, announcing that Mendes “passed away peacefully on September 5, with his wife and musical partner of 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, and their son by his side.”

In recent months, Mendes’ health had deteriorated due to long COVID, a condition that has affected many artists, including Dave Navarro. While no further details about the cause of death have been provided, the family shared that additional information regarding funeral and memorial services will be made available soon.

Mendes leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, having been nominated for an Oscar and winning three GRAMMY Awards throughout his career. He released over 35 albums, many of which achieved gold or platinum status, and spent more than six decades shaping Brazilian music, starting with his groundbreaking band, Brasil ’66.

His final performance took place in November 2023, a testament to his enduring passion for music despite his health challenges. Mendes’ distinctive sound and contributions to both Brazilian and global music will continue to inspire generations.

The world mourns the loss of this legendary artist, whose influence will live on through his vast body of work. More details about Sérgio Mendes’ life and the upcoming memorial services will be shared as the family processes their loss.