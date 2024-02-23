Selena Gomez Returns with Parisian Romance in ‘Love On’

The return of Selena Gomez is here! The first single for 2024 from the beloved pop star, is the romantic “Love On.”

The song is inspired by Selena’s time spent in Paris the previous year.

A pop song with “Parisian finesse,” produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Isaih Tejada.

- Advertisement -

The song is released along with its official music video, directed by French director Greg Ohrel, and you can watch it below:

Fans will surely remember her sexy Instagram post on February 18. Gomez posed in a bathtub while enjoying the “40 hours” in Paris. The 31-year-old actress from The Only Murders In The Building had prepared her fans for her new single titled Love On.

In January, the beauty discussed her future in music on the SmartLess podcast.