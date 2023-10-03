Selena Gomez and H.E.R. Surprise Coldplay Concert with Electrifying Performance

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez and H.E.R. created an unforgettable moment when they made a surprise appearance at a Coldplay concert in Los Angeles, joining the band on stage for a mesmerizing rendition of ‘Let Somebody Go.’

This unexpected musical collaboration unfolded during Coldplay’s concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on a memorable Sunday evening in October. The mastermind behind the surprise, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin, invited two lucky audience members on stage, who had been holding signs fervently requesting the performance of ‘Let Somebody Go.’

The crowd’s anticipation reached its peak as Selena Gomez made her entrance, joining Coldplay midway through their rendition of the song. ‘Let Somebody Go,’ originally featured on Coldplay’s 2021 album, ‘Music Of The Spheres,’ came alive with Gomez’s vocal prowess and stage presence. As the performance gained momentum, H.E.R. also emerged on stage, delivering an electrifying guitar solo and lending her powerful backing vocals to the mix.

Notably, H.E.R. had previously served as the opening act for a series of Coldplay’s European tour dates, fostering a sense of camaraderie and musical chemistry evident in this exceptional collaboration.

The Pasadena show marked the final North American stop on Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour. The journey continues as the band gears up for performances in Asia and Australia scheduled for November and January. Throughout the tour, Coldplay has surprised audiences with special guests like Kelly Rowland, Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, and others, adding an element of unpredictability to their live shows.

While ‘Music Of The Spheres’ stands as Coldplay’s most recent official album release, the band did share the standalone single ‘Biutyful’ last year. On the other hand, Selena Gomez treated her fans to her latest single, ‘Single Soon,’ in August, and also featured in a preview of an as-yet-unreleased track by Fred Again. H.E.R. dropped her latest single, ‘The Journey,’ in May, continuing her musical journey with a fresh sound.

In a world where live music experiences are cherished, this surprise collaboration between Selena Gomez, H.E.R., and Coldplay at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles serves as a testament to the magic of live music and the spontaneous moments that make these performances unforgettable. The fusion of talent and the electric atmosphere created that night will undoubtedly resonate with fans for years to come.