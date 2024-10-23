Sebastian Ingrosso Returns With New Solo Track “Flood” After 7-Year Hiatus

Sebastian Ingrosso, one-third of the iconic Swedish House Mafia, is back with his first solo track in seven years, titled “Flood.” The new single, which debuted on October 20, marks a pivotal moment for Ingrosso as he ventures into solo work after years of collaborating with fellow SHM members Axwell and Steve Angello. The track is available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms, with more solo releases hinted to follow.

“Flood” opens with a haunting, distorted female vocal that sets a dark and moody tone. As the track builds, a pulsing house beat emerges, layered with fragments of keys and synths that showcase Ingrosso’s expert production skills. The track feels introspective and personal, reflecting the DJ’s recent statement that he is “on a journey of traveling inwards” with his music.

Ingrosso’s last solo release was the festival version of Dark River in 2016. Since then, he has focused heavily on projects with Swedish House Mafia, including their recent collaboration with Alicia Keys, Finally. But Flood marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Swedish DJ, one that explores a deeper, darker sound that fans are eager to experience.

- Advertisement -

As the journey with Ingrosso’s solo career unfolds, fans can expect more music soon. Ingrosso himself teased that Flood is just “part 1” of what’s to come. Be sure to check out Flood on your preferred streaming service and stay tuned for more from this legendary producer.