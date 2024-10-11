Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Trial Date Set for May 2025 Amidst Sex Trafficking Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to face trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges on May 5, 2025, following a pretrial hearing led by Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, who has been in custody since September 2024, pleads not guilty to the allegations, which include years of abusive behavior towards women, violent acts, and coercion into sex trafficking. The charges date back to 2008 and include claims of multi-day “freak-offs” where women were drugged and coerced into sexual acts.

The indictment accuses Combs of organizing these abusive events with the help of associates, using violent means to silence victims. His legal team is pushing back, claiming that the government has orchestrated a smear campaign through media leaks, including a damaging video from 2016 that aired on CNN, showing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

While the trial is set, Combs’ defense team continues to fight for his release on bail, which has been denied twice. Federal prosecutors have argued that Combs remains a danger to the community, leading to heightened attention around this highly anticipated trial.