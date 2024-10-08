Scowl Unveils New Single “Special” and Signs with Dead Oceans

Santa Cruz hardcore band Scowl has officially signed with Dead Oceans, marking a new chapter in their career. To celebrate, the band has dropped a powerful new single titled “Special,” produced by Grammy-nominated Will Yip, who also worked on their highly acclaimed Psychic Dance Routine EP. This latest track is an intense and introspective anthem that showcases the band’s evolving sound.

According to vocalist Kat Moss, the song was a collaborative effort born on the road. “Malachi Greene sent in the demo while we were touring the UK, and then Cole Gilbert brought his unique touch to the drums, while Bailey Lupo took charge of the bridge. Finally, Mikey Bifolco added his signature leads, completing the track,” Moss shared.

Described as a “kamikaze” by Moss, “Special” dives into deep emotional territory, posing the existential question, “What do you really want?” as a way of addressing personal struggles and the desire to feel alive. The intense energy of the track, paired with a striking music video directed by Silken Weinberg, further amplifies its impact.

Scowl first made waves with their 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow and have continued to gain recognition, especially after their Psychic Dance Routine EP was listed as one of the best EPs of 2023. With their signing to Dead Oceans and the release of “Special,” Scowl proves they’re a force to be reckoned with in the hardcore scene.

Check out the music video for “Special” and experience the next phase of Scowl’s journey firsthand.