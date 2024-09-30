Saweetie Drops New Single “Is It The Way” and Teases Upcoming Album “Pretty B**ch Music”

Saweetie is back with her latest single, “Is It The Way,” a track that blends her signature style with a powerful sample of Jill Scott’s classic, “The Way.” Released via Warner Records, this new hit sees Saweetie deliver verses celebrating strength, individuality, and the iconic Icy Girl mentality that has captivated her fans globally. Directed by Tajana Tokyo, the music video transports viewers to the sleek streets of London, where Saweetie dazzles with vibrant fashion and unstoppable energy.

In her signature flow, Saweetie asks, “Is it the way that I walk? Is it the way that I talk?” capturing the attention of her admirers. She took to Twitter to engage directly with her fans, offering insights about her long-anticipated debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, which is expected in 2025. Although much about the project remains a mystery, she revealed that her new song “Is It The Way” sets the visual and thematic tone for what’s to come.

The track arrives after an eventful summer where Saweetie’s music soared on the charts. Her infectious anthem “NANi” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking her fourth top hit, while “My Best” earned a spot on former President Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist. Fans have also enjoyed her bangers like “Richtivities,” and a collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh on “Khutti.”

With Pretty B**ch Music on the horizon, Saweetie reflects on her personal and artistic growth, revealing that the delay allowed her to dive deeper into her artistry. As she embarks on this bold new era, fans are ready to embrace the more mature, reflective Saweetie who’s redefining her Icy Princess image, from her new dark mocha hairstyle to her introspective lyrics.

Get ready to vibe with Saweetie’s latest banger “Is It The Way,” available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.