Sasami Announces New Album Blood on the Silver Screen, and New Single “Slugger”

Sasami is making her highly anticipated return to the music scene in March 2025 with a new album, Blood on the Silver Screen, out via Domino on March 7. The album is her first full-length release since 2022’s Squeeze. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Sasami has dropped the album’s lead track, “Slugger,” along with a baseball-themed music video directed by Crystalline Structures Studio.

Co-produced by Jenn Decilveo and Rostam, Blood on the Silver Screen features 10 tracks, including the previously released single “Honeycrash” and a guest appearance by Clairo on “In Love With a Memory.” Sasami describes the album as an exploration of the passion, obsession, and chaos of romance, all wrapped in the framework of pop songwriting.

“I wanted to lean into the chaos of romance and sweeping devotion—romanticism to the point of self-destruction,” Sasami explained. With themes of empowerment and liberation, Blood on the Silver Screen is poised to be a bold, emotional statement. The project is playful and deeply connected to pop culture, offering a reflection on the beauty of illogical passion and devotion.

Blood on the Silver Screen Tracklist::

01 Slugger

02 Just Be Friends

03 I’ll Be Gone

04 Love Makes You Do Crazy Things

05 In Love With a Memory [ft. Clairo]

06 Possessed

07 Figure It Out

08 For the Weekend

09 Honeycrash

10 Smoke (Banished From Eden)

11 Nothing but a Sad Face On

12 Lose It All

13 The Seed