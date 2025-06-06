Sabrina Carpenter Drops “Manchild” – This Summer’s Ultimate Pop Anthem

Sabrina Carpenter has just reignited pop music’s hottest season with “Manchild”, her biting, disco-pop single produced by Jack Antonoff. Released ahead of her Primavera Sound 2025 headliner set, the track is already making waves as the frontrunner for Song of the Summer.

Opening with the tongue-in-cheek “Oh boy!”, Carpenter launches into a blistering yet playful takedown of emotionally immature men. Her chorus—“Manchild, why you always come a-runnin’ to me? / Fuck my life, won’t you let an innocent woman be?”—delivers both sass and self-awareness, all set to glittery synths and road-trip-ready grooves.

Co-written with Amy Allen and Antonoff on what Carpenter calls “the best random Tuesday of my life,” “Manchild” captures the mood of her early twenties: chaotic, fun, and confusing. “It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll,” she shared on Instagram. “It feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer—hence why I wanted to give it to you now.”

The track arrives shortly after the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet, which included hits like “Please Please Please” with Dolly Parton. Though Carpenter hasn’t confirmed a new album, “Manchild” feels like a confident pivot—sharper, snarkier, and more self-assured.

A music video, teased with clips of her hitchhiking in Daisy Dukes and heels, drops Friday. Expect cinematic mischief and style that channels Lana Del Rey with a Gen Z edge.

With performances lined up at Lollapalooza, Hyde Park, and a massive fall tour that includes three nights at Madison Square Garden, Carpenter isn’t j<ust singing about owning her power—she’s living it.