Primavera Sound 2025 Livestream: How to Watch Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter & More

Primavera Sound 2025 officially kicks off this weekend in Barcelona, and for fans worldwide, there’s great news — many of the festival’s biggest performances will be live streamed for free via Amazon Music on Prime Video and Twitch.

Streaming begins each day at 7:30 PM CET and offers a curated selection of live sets, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage from the Parc del Fòrum. Not every artist will be streamed, but the lineup already includes some of the most talked-about names in pop, indie, and alternative music.

Among the highlights:

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan take the main stage tonight at 1:15 AM, following a must-see performance by FKA twigs

Sabrina Carpenter performs Friday night at midnight

Rising pop icon Chappell Roan closes Saturday at 10:05 PM

Other streamable acts include Haim, Idles, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Floating Points, Jamie xx, TV on the Radio, and many more.

🎧 Artists confirmed for the livestream (A–Z):

Aminé, Beabadoobee, Black Country New Road, Caribou, Carolina Durante, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Christian Lee Hutson, Ciutat, CMAT, Confidence Man, Denzel Curry, Feeble Little Horse, Floating Points, Fontaines D.C., FKA twigs, Glass Beams, Haim, Hinds, Idles, Jamie xx, Judeline, Kim Deal, La Casa Azul, MJ Lenderman, Parcels, Sabrina Carpenter, Spiritualized, Stereolab, The Hard Quartet, TV on the Radio, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, and Yoasobi.

📺 How to watch:

Head to the Amazon Music channel on Prime Video or Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic starting each evening at 7:30 PM CET. Expect a mix of live performances, exclusive interviews, and on-site content curated directly from Primavera Sound.

This marks one of the most accessible editions of the Spanish festival yet — offering music fans across the globe the chance to experience the energy of Primavera from anywhere.

Click for more.