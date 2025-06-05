Tiësto & Sexyy Red Drop “OMG” – 2025’s Hottest Dance Collab from F1 The Album

In a pairing no one saw coming, Tiësto and Sexyy Red have delivered “OMG”, a bold, high-octane single fueling up the hype for F1 The Album, the official soundtrack for F1 The Movie, hitting theaters June 27, 2025.

Unleashing an infectious energy perfect for summer clubs and playlists alike, “OMG” rides on pulsing drums and futuristic synths courtesy of the Dutch DJ legend. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red commands the track with razor-sharp verses like “bad bitch so I’m breaking all the rules / pay my own bills, I do what I wanna do,” flipping the track into a dancefloor-ready empowerment anthem.

Debuted during ADE 2024 by Tiësto and teased at EDC Las Vegas, “OMG” has been months in the making. Now fully released, it adds a jolt of swagger and rhythm to the ever-growing F1 soundtrack — a genre-spanning collection curated by Atlantic’s Kevin Weaver, the mastermind behind Barbie the Album and Twisters.

The full 17-track soundtrack drops alongside the film and includes heavy hitters like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, ROSÉ, Chris Stapleton, and Peggy Gou. This dynamic mix matches the film’s intensity — with Brad Pitt portraying Sonny Hayes, a veteran racer pulled back into the spotlight, alongside co-stars Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.

Tiësto, a longtime motorsports enthusiast, even makes a cameo in the film, adding authenticity to a project where music and speed collide in thrilling harmony.

For those craving an unexpected hit, “OMG” is the surprise crossover banger of the year.