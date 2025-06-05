Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh Shine in “Sapphire” – A Cross-Cultural Gem from Upcoming Album Play

In a dazzling cross-cultural collaboration, Ed Sheeran joins forces with Indian music icon Arijit Singh on “Sapphire”, a vibrant single that blends British pop with traditional Indian instrumentation. Released June 5, the track previews Sheeran’s upcoming 2025 album Play, set to arrive on September 12.

Driven by shimmering sitar melodies and buoyant percussion, “Sapphire” captures Sheeran at his most joyful and adventurous. He sings of love, light, and movement with lines like “We are surrounded but I can only see / The lights, your face, your eyes / Exploding like fireworks in the sky,” setting the tone for a celebration of connection and culture.

Arijit Singh adds both soul and authenticity to the track, lending his voice in Punjabi with the lyric “ਚਮ-ਚਮ ਚਮਕੇ ਸਿਤਾਰੇ ਵਰਗੀ” (“They sparkle just like stars”). Their chemistry on the record is matched visually in the music video, shot across India during Sheeran’s tour earlier this year. Directed by Liam Pethick, the video captures the duo exploring markets, beaches, and villages—joined by locals, dancers, and even Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan in a surprise cameo.

According to Sheeran, “Sapphire” was the first track that shaped the direction of Play, a project created in response to a personal low point. “I just wanted to create joy and technicolor,” he shared on Instagram. He also revealed a full Punjabi version of the track, showcasing more of Singh’s vocals, will be released soon.

Following singles like “Azizam” and “Old Phone”, “Sapphire” cements Play as Sheeran’s most experimental and globally-inspired record to date. It’s a sonic journey that invites listeners to dance, dream, and embrace cultural connection.