Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” Embraces Persian Culture in Joyful Wedding-Themed Video

Ed Sheeran continues to push creative boundaries with “Azizam,” a soulful new single steeped in cultural homage, now brought to life through a cinematic music video inspired by Persian wedding traditions. Directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Saman Kesh and produced in collaboration with Swedish-Iranian hitmaker Ilya Salmanzadeh, the video offers a warm, vivid glimpse into a culture close to the song’s roots.

Released earlier this month, “Azizam” takes its name from the Farsi term of endearment meaning “my dear” or “my beloved.” The video begins with Sheeran in a creative rut, pacing around a studio before being swept into a whirlwind of celebration — a full-scale Persian wedding. What follows is a visual feast: exuberant dancing, joyful chaos in the kitchen, traditional styling, and heartfelt embraces from family and friends. The celebration ultimately sends Sheeran crowd-surfing back into the studio, where Iranian music legend Googoosh delivers a humorous nudge: “Write a hit song.”

In behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram, Sheeran is seen practicing Beshkan (the iconic Persian snap) and studying Farsi pronunciation to fully honor the authenticity of the experience. “It was something I’ve just never done before, and it was exciting and new,” Sheeran said, reflecting on the creative journey.

- Advertisement -

The video was born out of a vision by Salmanzadeh, who urged Sheeran to showcase Persian culture through the lens of a wedding. According to Sheeran, the traditions he witnessed held striking similarities to the Irish weddings of his youth, yet remained uniquely rich with their own rhythms, rituals, and sense of joy. “But underneath it all is love and pride,” he shared in a heartfelt post.

“Azizam” stands as a vibrant fusion of sounds and stories — a testament to music’s power to connect across borders. Through embracing a culture not his own with deep respect and collaboration, Ed Sheeran adds another bold, heartfelt chapter to his evolving artistry.