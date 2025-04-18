Jin Announces First Solo Tour “Run Seokjin EP Tour” Ahead of New Album “Echo”

BTS’ Jin is stepping into his solo spotlight like never before. The beloved vocalist and global superstar has officially announced his first-ever solo world tour — Run Seokjin EP Tour — set to launch this summer across Asia, North America, and Europe. The news arrives hot on the heels of his upcoming second solo album Echo, scheduled for release on May 16, just six months after his debut solo project Happy.

Kicking off with two back-to-back shows in Goyang, South Korea on June 28 and 29, Jin will bring his signature charm and musical growth to nine cities across 18 dates. The Korean dates will also be livestreamed on Weverse, giving ARMY around the globe a front-row seat to this monumental debut.

The tour’s title, Run Seokjin EP Tour, is a playful and heartfelt nod to Jin’s fan-favorite variety content series Run Jin on BTS’ YouTube channel. This next step sees Jin quite literally “running” to connect with his global fandom, delivering intimate performances and fresh tracks as he explores his personal artistic journey.

Following his performances in South Korea, Jin will head to Japan with stops in Chiba and Osaka before making his way to the United States, where he’ll perform in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark. The final leg of the tour will bring him to London and Amsterdam, marking his first solo concerts in both Europe and North America.

Pre-sale and ticketing information for U.S. and European stops will drop on April 22, building even more anticipation among fans who’ve watched Jin grow from BTS’ “Worldwide Handsome” to a solo artist in his own right.

As Echo prepares to make waves with its May release, the Run Seokjin EP Tour promises to be more than just a concert experience — it’s the next phase of Jin’s evolution as a solo artist, storyteller, and performer. Expect heartfelt vocals, cinematic visuals, and plenty of surprises along the way.

“#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR” TOUR DATES & VENUES:

June 28-29 Goyang, Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 05-06 Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13 Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18 Anaheim, California – Honda Center

July 22-23 Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

July 26-27 Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

July 30-31 Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

August 5-6 London, United Kingdom – THEO2

August 9-10 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome