Gabry Ponte & Village People Revive Disco Magic with “Frequency (Go West)”

When timeless disco meets 21st-century dancefloor firepower, the result is “Frequency (Go West),” the electrifying new collaboration between Italian dance maestro Gabry Ponte and iconic American group Village People. Out now via Spinnin’ Records, the track breathes new life into Village People’s beloved 1979 anthem “Go West,” transforming it into a festival-ready, high-voltage celebration.

Gabry Ponte — Grammy-nominated producer and a cornerstone of Italy’s electronic scene — is no stranger to global hits. As a founding member of Eiffel 65, his legacy began with the late-’90s phenomenon “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” and he’s since remained a defining force in dance music. Now representing San Marino in Eurovision 2025 with the high-energy anthem “Tutta L’Italia,” Ponte continues to evolve his sound while honoring musical nostalgia.

In “Frequency (Go West),” Ponte reimagines Village People’s euphoric melodies with pulsating basslines and polished production, creating a bridge between disco’s golden age and today’s mainstage energy. The familiar chorus — made for fists in the air and voices united — retains its sing-along power, while Gabry’s contemporary touch injects new adrenaline into every bar.

The Village People, known globally for unforgettable hits like “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In The Navy,” bring their original soul into this remake, offering revamped vocals that honor their legacy while embracing the evolution of sound. The result is a genre-defying blend that speaks to longtime fans and new listeners alike.

With summer festivals looming and Eurovision energy building, “Frequency (Go West)” arrives right on cue as a celebration of community, rhythm, and reinvention. It’s more than just a remix — it’s a multigenerational anthem reborn for a new era of unity on the dancefloor.