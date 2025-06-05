Into The Wild Festival Returns This August With Its Biggest Celebration of Nature, Music & Community Yet

Into The Wild, the acclaimed UK festival that blends music, nature, and mindfulness, returns this August to the Chiddingly Estate in Sussex, offering a first look at what’s to come in 2025 as it celebrates 11 years of community and creativity.

What began in 2014 as a small gathering rooted in ecological awareness has blossomed into a beloved, family-friendly event with over 5,000 attendees annually. Known for its inclusive spirit, diverse global music programming, and interactive workshops, Into The Wild is more than a festival—it’s a movement.

This year’s edition features a powerful international lineup, including nomadic North African rhythms from Daraa Tribe, Rajasthani virtuoso Ustad Noor Bakhsh, UK rapper Viktus, Welsh folk mysticism from Bethan Lloyd, Mongolian throat singing, and the spirited Magic Tree Collective—promising a truly cross-cultural sonic journey.

- Advertisement -

But the festival’s soul lies in its 200+ workshops, all included in the ticket price. From foraging walks, den building, and wild spa sessions to chocolate making, flint knapping with Will Lord, and yoga in nature, each activity is designed to inspire deep reconnection with the wild.

Founder Huw Williams shares:

“Into The Wild has become a space where people of all ages can celebrate nature, creativity, and community. We’re beyond excited to share what’s coming in 2025—it’s going to be our most expansive edition yet.”

Social and environmental impact remains central to the festival’s ethos. In 2025, Captain Paul Watson Foundation, WWF, Greenpeace, Sussex Wildlife Trust, and Twelve Step Fellowship will all take part—highlighting activism, conservation, and personal growth.

As part of its broader mission, Into The Wild also supports Wilderlands CIC, an initiative focused on rewilding, habitat restoration, and wildlife support across the UK.

Whether you’re seeking soulful music, skill-sharing, or a break from the digital world, Into The Wild 2025 offers a uniquely grounding experience that keeps evolving—with its roots firmly planted in nature, connection, and joy.

Tickets Here

Find Out More & Follow

- Advertisement -

Into The Wild Instagram | Website