Sabrina Carpenter Brews Up Excitement with New Single “Espresso”

The next big thing in the music scene, Sabrina Carpenter, releases her new single ‘Espresso’.

Before she takes the stage at Coachella, Sabrina Carpenter has gifted her fans with a delightful new single titled “Espresso.” The pop sensation shared insights into the song’s creation, revealing that it was written during her time in France, infusing it with an international flair that mirrors her globetrotting experiences. Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Carpenter expressed how the song’s lively energy encapsulates the thrill of travel, making it a joyous anthem for fans worldwide.

Reflecting on the songwriting process, Carpenter reminisced about the rapid and exhilarating nature of crafting “Espresso,” attributing its infectious personality to the spontaneity of creation. She emphasized the importance of infusing songs with her distinct humor, creating tracks that resonate deeply with audiences and leave a lasting impression.

As anticipation builds for her performance at Coachella, Carpenter joins a stellar lineup of artists set to grace the stage across both weekends of the festival. Headliners such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator promise unforgettable performances, while Carpenter’s own set is sure to captivate audiences with her infectious energy and charismatic stage presence.

“Espresso” marks Carpenter’s latest musical offering since her November 2023 holiday EP, “Fruitcake,” and the deluxe edition of her 2022 album “Emails I Can’t Send.” The release of “Feather,” a track from the deluxe edition, propelled Carpenter to her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music industry.

With “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter invites listeners on a vibrant musical journey, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying performance at Coachella and cementing her status as one of today’s most exciting talents. So, grab your cup of coffee and tune in to experience the infectious charm of “Espresso” as Sabrina Carpenter takes center stage.