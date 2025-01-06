Rory Gallagher Honored with New Statue Outside Belfast’s Ulster Hall

Belfast Honors Rory Gallagher with Statue Outside Ulster Hall

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Irish blues-rock legend Rory Gallagher’s death, and the city of Belfast has unveiled a long-awaited statue in his honor outside Ulster Hall—a venue central to his storied career.

Designed by artists Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley, and David O’Brien, the bronze statue depicts Gallagher in a pose inspired by a 1972 Melody Maker cover photo. The guitarist, with his arms raised in mid-performance, is holding a Fender Telecaster—a detail that has sparked both admiration and controversy among fans.

A Fitting Tribute to Belfast’s Musical Hero

Gallagher, who passed away in 1995, rose to prominence in the 1960s with the blues-rock band Taste before embarking on a celebrated solo career. His electrifying performances at Ulster Hall played a significant role in his rise to fame, making Belfast a second home for the Cork-born musician.

“It’s fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come,” said his brother and longtime manager, Donal Gallagher, at the unveiling ceremony.

- Advertisement -

The statue follows another Gallagher tribute in Ballyshannon, his birthplace, where a life-size sculpture stands in his honor.

Fan Reactions: A Divided Opinion

While many fans celebrate the recognition of Gallagher’s legacy, others have voiced critiques of the statue. Chief among the concerns is the use of a Fender Telecaster in the design, as Gallagher was famously associated with his battered Stratocaster.

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions:

“What’s a chick with a Telecaster got to do with Rory Gallagher?” wrote one fan.

“It looks like Kim Deal with Bruce Springsteen’s guitar,” quipped another.

“As a Rory fan…that is bloody awful! Looks more like Madonna,” lamented a third.

Irish musician Thomas Walsh also poked fun, posting on Twitter:

“Ireland has unveiled its latest statue celebrating the life and career of one of our most beloved rock icons—KT Tunstall.”

The design choice has also drawn criticism for its perceived feminine appearance, with some fans claiming it misrepresents the guitarist’s iconic image.

The Journey to the Statue’s Unveiling

The unveiling, led by Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray, was the culmination of a years-long process that began with Belfast City Council’s approval in 2016. Despite the backlash, the statue stands as a testament to Gallagher’s enduring influence on music and culture.

In 2007, a plaque was installed at Ulster Hall to honor Gallagher during a tribute concert, but this new statue solidifies his connection to the city that shaped his career.

- Advertisement -

Remembering Rory Gallagher

Rory Gallagher’s legacy as one of the most influential blues-rock guitarists lives on, despite his often being called “the greatest guitarist you’ve never heard of.” Artists such as Brian May, Eric Clapton, and Slash have cited him as an inspiration, and his impact continues to resonate.

With this new tribute, Belfast celebrates not just the man, but the music and spirit he brought to its people. While debates over the statue’s design rage on, its presence outside Ulster Hall ensures Rory Gallagher’s legacy will not be forgotten.

"A statue of Irish rock and blues legend Rory Gallagher has been unveiled at Belfast's Ulster Hall.

It is located outside the venue on Bedford Street where Gallagher played regularly throughout the Troubles in Northern Ireland."https://t.co/rm2NWTBYCf pic.twitter.com/XBk9xjRJFw — Rory Gallagher (@rorygallagher) January 4, 2025