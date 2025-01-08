Rolling Loud California 2025: A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma Headline Two-Day Festival

Rolling Loud California Unveils Lineup for 2025

Rolling Loud California is back for another electrifying year, set to take place March 15-16, 2025, at the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. This year’s festival will feature headliners A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and breakout Mexican sensation Peso Pluma, marking a highly anticipated return to Southern California.

A Stellar 2025 Lineup

The two-day festival will showcase some of hip-hop’s biggest stars and rising talents across multiple stages.

Day 1: A$AP Rocky will headline, supported by a star-studded roster that includes YG, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask the Slump God, Larry June, Ab-Soul, and DDG.

- Advertisement -

Day 2: Playboi Carti will close out the festival, following performances from Ken Carson, Blxst, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, Dom Kennedy, TiaCorine, and Skaiwater.

Peso Pluma, known for his genre-blending hits, joins as a headliner, although his performance day is yet to be confirmed.

Additional sounds will be curated by DJ Scheme and DJ Five Venoms, who will keep the energy flowing all weekend long.

Rolling Loud’s Two-Day Format

This year, Rolling Loud California has adopted a streamlined two-day schedule, departing from its traditional three-day setup. The festival’s co-founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, explained the shift:

“By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

Tickets for the event start at $179 and will be available for purchase on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST through the Rolling Loud California website.

Excitement Builds for New Music and Experiences

Fans can expect not only incredible live performances but also immersive experiences that Rolling Loud is famous for. Rumors are swirling about A$AP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb dropping ahead of the festival, with co-founder Cherif teasing the release in an Instagram comment:

“A little bird told me new Rocky album before the fest. Don’t be dumb! I am music! Rolling Loud! Starting at $179 (these will fly) 🤯 Love you all, can’t wait to see you in March ❤️.”

Get Ready for Rolling Loud California 2025

With A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma headlining an already impressive lineup, Rolling Loud California 2025 promises a weekend of unforgettable music and moments. Whether you’re there for the superstars or looking to discover the next big thing, this festival has something for every hip-hop fan.

- Advertisement -

Grab your tickets before they sell out, and get ready to experience Rolling Loud California like never before!