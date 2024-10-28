Roger Waters on U.S. Election 2024: Rejects Both Harris and Trump, Advocates for Independent Candidates

Roger Waters, the renowned musician and activist, has taken a striking position on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, urging his followers not to vote for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Echoing Montanelli’s famous “holding one’s nose” analogy, Waters refuses to support either major party candidate in what promises to be a pivotal election on November 5, 2024. Unlike other musicians who have backed candidates from the two-party system—Bad Bunny recently endorsed Harris, while Trump has received limited celebrity endorsements—Waters argues that both Harris and Trump represent what he describes as “unimaginable evil.”

In an Instagram post, Waters passionately criticized both major candidates, accusing them of endorsing policies that lead to the suffering of innocents, referencing recent events in Gaza as an example. Waters boldly claims, “There is no lesser evil,” rejecting the notion of choosing between two unfavorable options.

Instead, he offers his followers a list of independent candidates whom he believes align more closely with his values. Waters recommends environmental advocate Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware, intellectual Cornel West with activist Melina Abdullah, and socialist Joseph Kishore alongside Jerry White.

- Advertisement -