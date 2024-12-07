Robbie Williams and Adam Tucker Present New “Angels” Version

Robbie Williams has unveiled another surprise track from the Better Man official soundtrack ahead of the documentary’s highly anticipated premiere. This time, he collaborates with Adam Tucker to deliver a fresh, symphonic reimagining of his iconic hit, “Angels.”

Originally released in 1997 as part of Williams’ album Life Thru a Lens, “Angels” remains synonymous with the British pop star. For this rendition, a symphonic arrangement adds a cinematic flair to the beloved track, reigniting excitement among his fans.

The Better Man documentary is set to premiere in Australian theaters on December 26, with an international release scheduled for January 17, 2025. The movie dives deep into the life and career of Robbie Williams, and the revamped version of “Angels” perfectly captures the emotion and nostalgia tied to his journey.

In addition to the soundtrack buzz, Robbie Williams has announced a new tour. Kicking off on May 31 in Edinburgh, the tour will span multiple cities and wrap up on September 20 in Helsinki, Finland, offering fans another chance to witness his incredible performances.