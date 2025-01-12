Ringo Starr Releases First Country Album “Look Up” with Uplifting Music Video

Ringo Starr Launches First Country Album, Look Up

At the age of 84, Ringo Starr has taken a bold new step in his musical journey, releasing his very first country album, Look Up. Alongside the album, Starr premiered a heartwarming music video for the title track, spreading his signature message of “Peace and Love.”

How Look Up Came to Be

The journey to Look Up began unexpectedly when Ringo met legendary country producer T Bone Burnett at a reading by Olivia Harrison, widow of George Harrison. Ringo initially intended to release an EP but was encouraged by Burnett to create a full album instead.

“Burnett sent me a wonderful country song,” Ringo shared, referring to the album’s title track. Burnett, known for his work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, introduced Starr to top-notch collaborators, including Billy Strings and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle.

Ringo co-wrote the album’s final track, Thankful, and played drums on it, adding his personal touch to the project.

The Look Up Music Video: A Celebration of Positivity

The music video for Look Up is a celebration of joy and unity. It features Ringo singing on a bright sunny day while people of all ages and backgrounds gather in a field. They dance, smile, and flash peace signs, creating a collective symbol of harmony. As the video concludes, the group forms a human peace sign, perfectly encapsulating Starr’s message of positivity.

Musical Highlights

The album’s title track, co-written by Burnett and Daniel Tashian, features beautiful harmonies by Molly Tuttle, blending country and bluegrass influences seamlessly.

Ringo Starr’s Look Up is a testament to his timeless creativity and optimism. The album showcases his ability to evolve while staying true to his iconic message of Peace and Love.

The album and music video are out now—check them out and feel the positive vibes!