Rihanna Returns to the Stage: A Private Performance for Indian Wedding Party

One year after her electrifying performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna has made a triumphant return to the stage. However, this time, it’s not for her adoring fans, but for a private event hosted by Indian mogul Mukesh Ambani.

At a pre-wedding celebration for Ambani’s son in Jamnagar, India, Rihanna delighted attendees by belting out some of her greatest hits, including “Stay,” “Umbrella,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Consideration,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Birthday Cake,” “Pour It Up,” and “Pose.”

While the Daily Mail suggests a starting price for Rihanna’s performance at around six million dollars, for the Ambani family, known for their lavish spending, such a sum is a mere drop in the bucket. After all, they famously splurged over 100 million dollars on their daughter Isha’s wedding in 2018.

Rihanna’s entire Indian performance in under two minutes pic.twitter.com/OTMtTUa6fS — ᴹᴵᴹᴵ'ˢ ☈ᴱᴵᴳᴺ ᵂᴼᴺᵀ ᴸᴱ☥ ᵁᴾ (@TheMimiReign) March 2, 2024

Rihanna always looks so happy when she performs Diamonds 🥹 💎 pic.twitter.com/i0IkDoOpDM — 🕊️ Jay Jay (@holynoapostle) March 1, 2024

Rihanna performing "Work" in India tonight. https://t.co/gmw1ff2LcP — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 1, 2024