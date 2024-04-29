Rihanna Breaks Silence: Exciting Updates on Upcoming Music

Rihanna Dishes on R9 Progress and Musical Evolution at Fenty Beauty Event

At a recent Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation event in Los Angeles, Rihanna tantalized fans with updates on her highly anticipated ninth studio album, known affectionately as R9. Amidst discussions about her son’s upcoming birthday and her plans for the MET Gala, Rihanna couldn’t resist sharing insights into her musical journey.

When prodded about the status of R9, Rihanna expressed confidence in its forthcoming greatness. “It’s gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet,” she asserted. Reflecting on her time away from the spotlight, Rihanna emphasized the importance of evolution and growth in her music. “If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?” she mused.

Ever the visionary, Rihanna sees music as a playground for exploration and self-expression. “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at,” she shared enthusiastically.

As for potential collaborations on R9, Rihanna remained coy, acknowledging her selective approach to partnerships. “I’m not a big collaborator… It has to be very intentional, so I’ll know when I have the record,” she revealed.

With each update, anticipation for R9 continues to mount, fueled by Rihanna’s unwavering commitment to delivering an album that transcends expectations and showcases her artistic evolution.