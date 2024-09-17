Rich Homie Quan’s Posthumous Single “Song Cry” Released Alongside Celebration of Life

Rich Homie Quan’s legacy lives on with the release of his first posthumous single, “Song Cry,” which dropped on the same day as his celebration of life ceremony in College Park, Georgia. The late rapper, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, tragically passed away on September 5 following an alleged overdose, leaving fans and peers heartbroken.

“Song Cry” is a deeply personal track, filled with emotional lyrics that showcase Quan’s raw talent and reflective nature. “Cut the grass, keep the lawn mower, gotta watch out for hate / Been in sticky situations,” Quan raps, referencing his struggles and relationships. In a poignant moment, he recounts, “I done saw Drake shoot that drac / I was in Canada soul crying, you know I called up Chase.”

Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, revealed that this release is just the beginning. The “Type of Way” hitmaker has over 2,000 unreleased songs that his estate plans to share with the world. “We had just completed a 20- or 25-song project,” Lamar shared, indicating that Quan was constantly evolving, leaving behind a treasure trove of music for fans.

While it’s unclear whether “Song Cry” will be part of a larger project, it’s evident that Quan’s influence on the music world will continue. His estate promises that this posthumous release is just the tip of the iceberg, with more tracks likely on the horizon.

Stream “Song Cry” everywhere and join fans in celebrating the legacy of Rich Homie Quan.