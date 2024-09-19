Remix Swedish House Mafia’s “Finally” ft. Alicia Keys – Stems Now Available

Swedish House Mafia has officially dropped the stems for their hit single “Finally” featuring the incredible Alicia Keys, inviting fans and aspiring producers to remix the track. Released on JoinStems.com, the trio—Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello—are giving the public a rare opportunity to creatively rework their latest collaboration. Whether you’re an experienced producer or just starting out, this is your chance to put your spin on one of the hottest tracks in electronic music.

The song, featuring Alicia Keys’ soulful rendition of Julie McKnight’s iconic vocals from the original Kings of Tomorrow classic, has already generated significant buzz. Swedish House Mafia first teased the track during their 2022 world tour, with a surprise performance that sent fans into a frenzy. After much anticipation, the full live version was premiered at Ushuaïa Ibiza, solidifying its place as a fan favorite.

Now, Swedish House Mafia is taking engagement with their audience to the next level. By releasing the stems, they’ve sparked a remix competition, where producers can upload their versions to JoinStems.com for the chance to win a Swedish House Mafia-backed release. More than 40 remixes have already been submitted, with new interpretations spanning multiple genres. While the top remix will be chosen by the legendary trio themselves, all versions are available to stream on the platform, providing visibility for talented producers.

- Advertisement -

The stems give fans an inside look into the intricate production process behind “Finally,” and the invitation to remix the track marks a rare opportunity to directly collaborate with one of the most influential names in electronic music. As producers dive into the stems, fans can look forward to hearing creative new renditions of the track that will continue to expand the song’s legacy.

Don’t miss your chance to get involved—download the stems, remix “Finally,” and submit your version on JoinStems.com for a shot at being featured by Swedish House Mafia!