Raye Shines on Saturday Night Live

English pop sensation Raye graced the stage of Saturday Night Live in a memorable appearance hosted by the esteemed Kristen Wiig, who joined the exclusive Five-Timers Club. Raye captivated audiences with exquisite, orchestral renditions of her tracks “Escapism” and “Worth It” from her debut album, “My 21st Century Blues.”

Raye’s musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Although “My 21st Century Blues” marked her official debut LP release in February of last year, Raye’s songwriting prowess has long been recognized, with numerous hits penned for artists like Beyoncé and Charli XCX. Her exceptional talent earned her a staggering six wins at this year’s BRIT Awards, setting a new record for the most wins by a single artist in a year.

In addition to Raye’s electrifying performances, the SNL episode saw a star-studded lineup welcoming Wiig into the Five-Timers Club, including Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, and Ryan Gosling. Notably, Kaia Gerber, Wiig’s co-star in the Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale,” made a special appearance in a hilarious pilates sketch.

Raye’s triumphant SNL debut and historic BRIT Awards achievement solidify her status as a rising star in the music industry, promising even greater success in the years to come.

Watch clips below.