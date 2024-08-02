R3HAB and Deorro Reunite with New Track “Gózalo”

Multi-platinum Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer R3HAB teams up with Mexican-American producer Deorro for the first time in ten years with their latest release, “Gózalo.” Released under Sony Music on August 02, 2024, this track brings together the distinctive styles of both artists, blending traditional Latin rhythms with R3HAB’s signature high-energy basslines, creating a dancefloor hit that effortlessly bridges genres.

“Gózalo” is designed to evoke the vibrant energy of midsummer parties, filled with high vibes and grooving late into the night. The fusion of Deorro’s Latin influences with R3HAB’s hard-hitting EDM sound makes this track a perfect crowd pleaser, set to dominate dance floors worldwide.

The last time R3HAB and Deorro collaborated was a decade ago with the track “Flashlight,” released on Spinnin’ Records. “Flashlight” became one of the iconic tracks of the big-room EDM era, amassing over 130 million streams and remaining a fan favorite in DJ sets even today.

Reflecting on their reunion, R3HAB said, “It’s been a decade since Deorro and I dropped ‘Flashlight’ – a track which has had a global impact on the EDM scene and still features in all my sets. Ten years later, we’re joining forces for ‘Gózalo,’ a record that combines Deorro’s Latin roots with my high-energy sound. Ever since I started working on it, the hook has been stuck in my head, and now that it’s out, it can be stuck in yours too. Vamos!”

Deorro also shared his excitement, stating, “Excited to be working with my brother R3HAB again on something with a little Latin flavor this time.”

“Gózalo” is now available for streaming on all major platforms. This electrifying collaboration between R3HAB and Deorro is set to be a highlight of 2024, bringing together fans of both EDM and Latin music for an unforgettable auditory experience.