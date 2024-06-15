R.E.M. Reunites for First Performance in 15 Years at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

In a surprising twist of fate, R.E.M. reunited for their first public performance in 15 years, mere hours after declaring on CBS Mornings that it would take “a comet” for them to play together again. The iconic band, consisting of Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck, and Bill Berry, took the stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, delivering a stunning rendition of their classic hit “Losing My Religion.”

A Triumphant Return

R.E.M.’s unexpected reunion marks a historic moment for fans and the music industry alike. This performance, their first since officially disbanding in 2011, celebrates their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The complete lineup, including drummer Bill Berry who left the band in 1997, came together to honor their legacy and shared history.

A Night to Remember

During the induction ceremony, Michael Stipe reflected on the band’s journey, stating, “Writing songs and having a catalog of work that we’re all proud of—that is out there for the whole world for the rest of time—is hands down the most important aspect of what we did as a band. Second to that is that we managed to do so for all these decades and remain friends, and not just friends, but dear friends—friends for life.”

Behind the Scenes

Leading up to the event, band members shared personal insights and memories. In a CBS interview earlier that day, Peter Buck reminisced about creating the riff for “Losing My Religion” with a mandolin, despite never formally playing the instrument. Michael Stipe humorously recalled the song’s original lyrics, noting, “I remember originally it was ‘That’s me in the kitchen’ and not ‘in the spotlight.’ I love the song – but I never thought it was going to be a hit.” Mike Mills compared the song’s unlikely success to a bumblebee’s flight, stating, “It’s like a bumble bee – they shouldn’t be able to fly; and that song should never have been a hit!”

A Shared Celebration

The band also shared moments from the evening on social media, posting pictures of their award reception and performance with heartfelt captions. One post read, “What a moment at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Thank you Jason Isbell and so many others over the years.” Another simply stated, “Another moment… oh life,” capturing the emotional resonance of their reunion.

Looking Forward

R.E.M.’s surprise performance not only thrilled long-time fans but also reignited interest in their music and legacy. With the band’s continued influence and recent reissue campaigns, including their latest installment, Up, the legacy of R.E.M. remains as vibrant and impactful as ever.

Watch the unforgettable performance of “Losing My Religion” below and celebrate the enduring legacy of R.E.M., one of the most influential bands in the history of rock music.