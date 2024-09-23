Questlove Directs Definitive Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary, Set for 2025 Release

Celebrating the legacy of one of the most iconic bands in music history, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is set to direct a new feature-length documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire. The film, scheduled for release in 2025, promises an in-depth exploration of the band’s cultural impact, chart-topping hits, and rich legacy. This will be the first full-length documentary on the group since 2001’s Shining Stars: The Official Story of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Questlove, an Academy Award-winning director and six-time Grammy winner, announced the project fittingly on September 21st, a nod to the band’s timeless hit “September.” The documentary will have exclusive access to the band’s archives, including never-before-seen footage, audio, and written material. With full support from Maurice White’s estate, the project promises to provide a deeply personal look at the band’s journey from their beginnings to global superstardom. White’s son, KB White, is a co-producer, further cementing the film’s connection to the band’s roots.

Questlove’s heartfelt connection to Earth, Wind & Fire shines through as he reflects, “I’ve learned about them, about us & rediscovered myself in the process. I’m excited to be preserving their real story of Soul, Self & Struggle.”

Earth, Wind & Fire’s lasting legacy speaks for itself—over 90 million records sold, six Grammy Awards, and unforgettable hits like “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” and “Reasons.” Fans can expect the documentary to capture the full essence of this legendary band.

With Questlove’s filmmaking prowess, demonstrated in Summer of Soul, and the band members’ enthusiastic participation, this documentary will be a must-watch for both fans and newcomers alike. Stay tuned for its anticipated release in 2025.