Pulp’s Electrifying Resurgence in Argentina: Unveiling Hidden Gems After a Decade

Pulp ignited the stage with an electrifying live performance in Argentina, unveiling the long-awaited return of ‘Joyriders’ and ‘Bad Cover Version’ after a hiatus of over a decade. The exhilarating event unfolded during their ‘This Is What We Do For An Encore’ tour, with the latest stop landing at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires last night (November 23).

Led by the charismatic Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield band delivered an impressive set that delved into fan favorites from their extensive discography, including iconic tracks like ‘Disco 2000’ and ‘Common People,’ alongside some cherished rarities.

The concert commenced with a powerful rendition of ‘I Spy’, a track from their 1995 classic album ‘Different Class.’ To the crowd’s delight, Pulp surprised everyone by resurrecting ‘Joyriders’, a deep cut from their 1994 ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ album. According to Setlist.FM, this marked the song’s first inclusion in their live repertoire since 2012.

As the night unfolded, another unexpected delight awaited the audience as the Britpop legends graced the stage with ‘Bad Cover Version’, a song from 2001 that hadn’t seen the light of a live performance in 11 years. The gig was a testament to Pulp’s ability to seamlessly blend their well-loved classics with hidden gems, creating a memorable experience for their dedicated fanbase. For a glimpse into this extraordinary moment, be sure to explore the captured footage and peruse the full setlist below.

Bad Cover Version ❤️ Pulp

Todo el show fue increíble. pic.twitter.com/37UruGpXMu — Nadia PR ⭐⭐⭐ (@nadiapr) November 24, 2023

Setlist:

1. ‘I Spy’

2. ‘Disco 2000’

3. ‘Joyriders’ (First time live since 2012)

4. ‘Something Changed’

5. ‘Pink Glove’

6. ‘Weeds’

7. ‘Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)’

8. ‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

9. ‘Sorted for E’s & Wizz’

10. ‘This Is Hardcore’

11. ‘Bad Cover Version’ (First time live since 2012)

12. ‘Do You Remember the First Time?’

13. ‘Babies’

14. ‘Sunrise’

15. ‘Like a Friend’

16. ‘Underwear’

17. ‘Common People’

18. ‘Background Noise’

19. ‘Razzmatazz’

20. ‘Glory Days’

21. ‘Mis-Shapes’

