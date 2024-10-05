Powers Pleasant Drops New Album Life Sucks—A Raw Reflection of Chaos and Resilience

Powers Pleasant, the Brooklyn-based producer and DJ from Pro Era, has just dropped his highly anticipated sophomore project, Life Sucks. Featuring 21 guest artists—including Joey Bada$$, Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, and more—the album offers a powerful blend of hard-hitting tracks and introspective moments, capturing the turbulence of life’s ups and downs.

Life Sucks is the follow-up to his 2019 debut EP Life Is Beautiful, but this new release is even more significant. It showcases a larger vision, with a tight 13-track list that includes standout singles like “Rumble” and “Shmoke”. These songs perfectly highlight Pleasant’s production prowess, merging East Coast trap with Jersey club influences to create an explosive listening experience.

The album isn’t just about high-energy bangers, though. Tracks like “That’s Tough” and “Know Me Now” dive deeper into the emotional struggles Pleasant faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. The producer describes Life Sucks as a reflection of the chaos in his life, a personal journey that ultimately helped him find beauty in the madness.

- Advertisement -

“While making this album, life really did suck,” Pleasant admits. “But through music, I found an escape from depression. Despite all the chaos, I realized life isn’t all bad—it’s full of moments of growth and self-discovery.”

Fans of Powers Pleasant will appreciate the wide range of collaborators on Life Sucks. From $not and Dro Kenji to Tkay Maidza and Guapdad4000, the album offers a diverse array of voices that make every track feel fresh and dynamic. Pleasant’s signature sound shines through, blending smooth melodies with gritty, infectious beats.

If you’re a fan of Life Is Beautiful, you’ll love how Life Sucks builds on that foundation. The album’s introspective moments offer a glimpse into Powers Pleasant’s personal struggles, while its high-energy tracks are bound to become fan favorites. Overall, Life Sucks is a masterclass in turning life’s chaos into art, proving that even in tough times, there’s always room for creativity and growth.

Give Life Sucks a listen and experience the journey of resilience, passion, and raw energy for yourself!

Stream it now on your favorite platform!

- Advertisement -

Life Sucks Tracklist:

Entro (feat. Denzel Curry & Hannah Mundine)

Rumble (feat. Joey Bada$$)

Galore (feat. DC The Don)

Shmoke (feat. A$AP Ferg & Armani Caesar)

Bandoe (feat. Denzel Curry, Meechy Darko & Soulja Livin Tru)

Ball Alone (feat. Joey Bada$$ & Saba)

Know Me Now (feat. DC The Don)

That’s Tough (feat. $NOT)

PAMPER PAMPER (feat. Dro Kenji & Mike Dimes)

Baby Boy Is Drunk (feat. AG Club & AUDREY NUNA)

I’m The S*** (feat. Guapdad 4000 & P-Lo)

Wassup (feat. Jasiah & Tkay Maidza)

SMH (feat. Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Nyck Caution & Aaron Rose)