Pop Icons Unite: The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti in ‘Popular’

The Weeknd, Madonna, and Playboi Carti present their new music video for their aptly titled single “Popular.”

The song, released last summer as one of the many new tracks featured on The Weeknd’s TV series soundtrack, “The Idol,” received great response from listeners and has since become a staple choice on both radio station playlists and online streaming services.

For Madonna especially, “Popular” added another accolade to her long list of victories and awards in her legendary career, becoming her most successful single on the charts in the US in the last 15 years and her first top 10 single in the UK since 2009. To date, the song has amassed over a billion streams since its release last June.

Directed by Cliqua, the accompanying music video for “Popular” premiered at the Fortnite Festival and later became available through The Weeknd’s YouTube channel. The clip showcases each of the three artists individually in glamorous settings: The Weeknd in a mansion, Madonna in a luxurious penthouse, and Playboi Carti sporting oversized trousers.