PNAU and Empire of the Sun “AEIOU”A Pioneering Collaboration

In the world of electronic music, few names stand as tall as PNAU and Empire of the Sun. These two Australian musical giants have shaped the global music scene with their chart-topping hits for nearly two decades. Their groundbreaking collaboration, “AEIOU,” featuring the unmistakable voice of Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele, combined with PNAU’s signature dance floor sound, marks a historic moment. Notably, it’s the first new music from Empire of the Sun in seven years and coincides with PNAU’s announcement of their forthcoming sixth studio album, “Hyperbolic,” set to release in early 2024.

PNAU (Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Sam Littlemore) and Empire of the Sun (Nick Littlemore, Luke Steele) have coexisted as separate entities, both guided by the creative hand of Nick Littlemore. However, they’ve never officially merged their talents until now. Nick Littlemore shares that “AEIOU” is a dream record that had been brewing for years, and the wait has been worth it. Luke Steele adds a layer of depth to the song’s meaning, noting that “AEIOU” is about preserving the purity within us, akin to the Garden of Eden, against the corrupting influences of the world.

The release of “AEIOU” is accompanied by a visually stunning animated video created by MELT Studios, the same team behind recent PNAU singles such as “You Know What I Need” with Troye Sivan and “Stars” with Bebe Rexha and Ozuna. The video showcases Nick Littlemore and Luke Steele as digital avatars embarking on an intergalactic adventure, blending human creativity, AI motion capture, 3D animation, and Stable Diffusion. The result is a visual and auditory journey that epitomizes the collaboration between PNAU and Empire of the Sun, breathing life into their legacy.

PNAU’s journey in the music world has been nothing short of spectacular. Emerging from the underground clubs and festival dancefloors of Australia, they have achieved phenomenal global success, making them one of Australia’s leading musical exports and a prominent force in the global dance music scene. Their collaboration with Elton John on the 2012 remix album “Good Morning To The Night” set the stage for further success. In 2021, PNAU achieved global acclaim with “Cold Heart,” a recording featuring Elton John and Dua Lipa. The single received multiple nominations, including a Brit Award for Song of the Year and a Billboard Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. PNAU continued to collaborate with renowned artists worldwide, contributing to the ELVIS soundtrack, remixing tracks by Diana Ross and Tame Impala, and reimagining Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved.” This year saw PNAU ushering in a new era with collaborations alongside artists like Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna, and fellow Australian Troye Sivan. Their collaboration with Troye Sivan, “You Know What I Need,” even earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Dance Release, adding to their previous ARIA Award wins.

Empire of the Sun, the multi-platinum-selling alt-electro pioneers, has been making waves across the world with their phenomenal live performances and anthemic smash hits for over a decade. Their debut album, “Walking On A Dream,” released in 2008, marked the beginning of their journey. The album, described by the musicians as a “spiritual road movie,” went platinum in Australia, and the title track became a global hit. The duo regrouped in the studio to work on their second album, “Ice On The Dune,” which combined disco-pop elements and was released in 2013. After touring the world, they spent a considerable portion of the next year working on their third album, “Two Vines,” which featured notable guests like Lindsey Buckingham, members of David Bowie’s band, and Wendy Melvoin from Prince & the Revolution. This album climbed into the Australian top ten and peaked just outside the Billboard Top 50. Their iconic track, “Walking On A Dream,” even became a viral sensation on TikTok, inspiring countless users to partake in a viral challenge. The song was also sampled by Wiz Khalifa for his track “The Thrill.” “AEIOU” marks the first release from Empire of the Sun in over seven years, teasing fans with the promise of more new music to come.

“AEIOU” is a significant milestone in the history of electronic music, as it brings together two legendary acts, PNAU and Empire of the Sun. The collaboration showcases their enduring influence on the music scene, and the track’s profound message resonates with listeners, urging them to preserve the purity within amidst a world that often seeks to corrupt it. With the release of their upcoming album, “Hyperbolic,” in early 2024, PNAU continues to evolve and reinvent their sound, while Empire of the Sun reaffirms their place as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports. As fans eagerly anticipate more music from both groups, “AEIOU” stands as a testament to the enduring power of electronic music to captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.