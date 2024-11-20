Playboi Carti’s I AM MUSIC: Kanye West Confirmed as Producer

After years of anticipation, Playboi Carti is turning up the heat on his elusive album, I AM MUSIC. During a recent Las Vegas performance, Carti confirmed that Kanye West, one of hip hop’s most influential figures, is producing the record.

“He’s over here making beats and sh*t,” Carti shared with the crowd on November 16. “That album gonna be crazy, I can’t wait to show y’all.” This confirmation follows months of hints, including a September Instagram post where Carti tagged West, writing, “@Ye KANT WAIT 2 SHOW THE WORLD WHAT WE BEEN WORKIN ON WIT DIS ALBUM.” West responded with a simple, “Love this,” further fueling fan speculation.

The collaboration has fans buzzing. Carti has always cited Kanye as a major influence, while Kanye has praised Carti as one of this generation’s most impactful artists. With Kanye reportedly also working on his own album, Bully, the synergy between the two promises to deliver a groundbreaking sound.

In a bold move, Carti revealed that I AM MUSIC likely won’t feature any guest appearances. “I’m trying to do this by myself,” he told fans while interacting from his car. This decision underscores Carti’s commitment to crafting a deeply personal and innovative project.

Fans can expect new music soon, as Carti has confirmed a November 22 release date for a single or preview from the album. Although Instagram complications briefly removed the announcement, the rapper reassured his followers that the rollout is in motion.

Stay tuned for the official release date and more updates on what promises to be one of the most talked-about albums of 2024. Playboi Carti and Kanye West are set to redefine the hip-hop landscape with I AM MUSIC.